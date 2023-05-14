Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.65 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $98.33 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

