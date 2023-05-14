Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

USA stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

