Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
USA stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
