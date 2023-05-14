Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277,448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $178,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Leidos by 2,971.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after buying an additional 220,751 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

