Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $2,934,296 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lear by 650.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Lear by 47.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lear by 185.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lear by 36.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 362,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,626,000 after buying an additional 97,619 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

