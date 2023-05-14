LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 821.8 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.