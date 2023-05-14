LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 821.8 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

