Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.12 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.23. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 62,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lantronix by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

