Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

