Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 707,200 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,751,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $19,830,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

