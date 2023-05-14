KonPay Price Down 2.6% This Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, KonPay has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $110.07 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

