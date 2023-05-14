Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $37.75 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $814,705.66 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00121501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00047657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.