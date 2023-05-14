KOK Price Tops $0.0363 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $607,479.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,947.51 or 0.99997547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03781679 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $645,322.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.