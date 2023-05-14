Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Trading Up 2.4 %

KSCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 597,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,566. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

