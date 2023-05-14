Kion Group Ag Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Kion Group Stock Performance
Shares of KIGRY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.