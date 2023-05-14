Kion Group Ag Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kion Group Company Profile

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.