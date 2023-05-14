Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the April 15th total of 339,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kimball International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 451,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,589. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball International (KBAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.