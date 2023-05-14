Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the April 15th total of 339,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 451,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,589. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kimball International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Further Reading

