Kidder Stephen W Sells 587 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Unilever were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

