Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,211 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

