Kidder Stephen W Purchases Shares of 8,075 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

