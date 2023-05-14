Kidder Stephen W Has $688,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in General Mills were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

