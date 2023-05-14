Kidder Stephen W Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

