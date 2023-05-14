Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
KYCCF stock opened at $487.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.80. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $490.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Keyence
KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.
