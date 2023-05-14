Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

KYCCF stock opened at $487.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.80. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $490.30.

Get Keyence alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.