Kava Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $526.07 million and $101.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 518,506,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,499,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.