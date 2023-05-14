Kaspa Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.23 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $413.12 million and $13.23 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,523,944,744 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,509,699,963.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02044504 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,428,370.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

