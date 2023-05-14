Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of JUVF opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Juniata Valley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About Juniata Valley Financial
