Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,315 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 130,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.