Jennison Associates LLC Sells 469,905 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $106,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CNC stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

