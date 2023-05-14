Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,340,029 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,340,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Williams Companies worth $128,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5,628.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 277,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,116 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 793,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

