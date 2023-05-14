Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,005 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,730,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $79,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.