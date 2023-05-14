Jennison Associates LLC Sells 145,120 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,120 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of RenaissanceRe worth $97,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RNR opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.