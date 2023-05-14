Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Fortive worth $84,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $289,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

