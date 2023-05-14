Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 714,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.68% of SLM worth $69,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

