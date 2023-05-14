Jennison Associates LLC Buys 90,795 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $156,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $64,478,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.