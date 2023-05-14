Jennison Associates LLC Buys 404,845 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 404,845 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.74% of Kirby worth $67,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,250,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after buying an additional 88,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $76.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stephens raised their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,206. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

