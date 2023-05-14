Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

