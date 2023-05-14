Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 210,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.