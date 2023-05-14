JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the April 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,102. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAKK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 144.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

