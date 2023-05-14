Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,279.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,084.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

