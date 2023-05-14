Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 69.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,662 shares of company stock worth $53,850,300. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

