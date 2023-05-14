Jackson Square Partners LLC Invests $340,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,026,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $918,473,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $796,614,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $457.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.