Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $216,347. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.