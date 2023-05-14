J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

