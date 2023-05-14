IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

