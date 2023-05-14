ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Friday.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Down 2.7 %

ITVPY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 16,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

ITV Increases Dividend

About ITV

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3518 per share. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

See Also

