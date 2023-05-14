ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 2,277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITVPF. Barclays raised their target price on ITV from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Friday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

