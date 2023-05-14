Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 287,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,323,000 after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $203.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

