Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 3,422 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 293.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.