Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,426 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teleflex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

TFX stock opened at $249.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.75.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.