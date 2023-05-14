Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

