Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $1.24 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.