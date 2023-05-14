Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SK Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

