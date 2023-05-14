Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $695,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.3 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

